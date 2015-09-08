** Nanotechnology tools maker slides 21 pct to their lowest in more than 4 years, after it cuts FY expectations

** Investec analysts expect the scale of reduction to be between 7 pct and 10 pct for 2015/16E and 2016/17E.

** Co blames softer demand for industrial products in China and pricing pressure in super conducting wire business.

** Oxford Instruments had cut 7 pct of its workforce in June to reduce costs as trade sanctions hit sales in Russia.

** Most actively traded midcap stock, with more than twice its 30-day daily avg volume having already gone through

** Stock was top loser on the FTSE All Share Electronic Equipment Index