** India's metal stocks rise tracking gains in China stocks

** Shanghai's index ends up 2.93 pct on govt steps to curb speculative activity

** China is world's top metals consumer and its improving economy bodes well for metal producers

** Tata Steel shares up 5.9 pct, Vedanta up 4.5 pct, Steel Authority of India up 7.5 pct 1.25 pct

** Metals stocks had previously been underperforming due to worries about China.

** BSE metal index was up 2.83 pct on Tuesday

** The metal index has fallen 33.5 pct so far this year versus an 8.3 pct fall in the BSE index