BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
Sep 8 (Reuters) Advance Residence Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.00 15.63 15.02 15.14
(-4.1 pct ) (+6.6 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) Operating 7.50 8.16 7.45 7.43
(-8.1 pct ) (+8.7 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Recurring 5.95 6.59 5.89 5.90
(-9.8 pct ) (+12.1 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 5.94 6.59 5.89 5.90
(-9.8 pct ) (+12.1 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) EPS 4,572 yen 5,070 yen 4,530 yen 4,540 yen Div 4,572 yen 5,130 yen 4,530 yen 4,540 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3269.T
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017