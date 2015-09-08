Union Bank of India Q4 profit rises 13 pct, misses estimates
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.
** Some of Asia ex-Japan's worst performing stocks this year led Tuesday's rally, which combined with lacklustre turnover on exchanges, suggest little conviction in a sustained rebound
** Bruised bluechips, many of which are still down more than 50% YTD, among the best performers on the MSCI Asia Ex Japan index
** Great Wall Motor jumps 15 pct, Noble Group up 3.9 pct, HTC Corp advances 9.9 pct
** Tata Steel up 6.6 pct, Hindalco up 2.5 pct, while AirAsia jumps 7.6 pct
** HK exchange turnover, one barometer of regional investor appetite for equities, just made it past the $10 bln mark and was 13 pct below the past months average. A-share volumes remained sluggish despite the late-day bounce on indices
** Another set of weak macro data from China which showed imports slumping does little to improve fundamental backdrop
** Earnings growth for 2015 for Asia ex-Japan companies now expected to be the less than 6 pct, the worst in 5 years. Chart: link.reuters.com/vev55w
** MSCI Asia ex-Japan down nearly 27 percent from April highs (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 1.08 billion rupees versus net profit of 961.2 million rupees year ago