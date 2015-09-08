** Some of Asia ex-Japan's worst performing stocks this year led Tuesday's rally, which combined with lacklustre turnover on exchanges, suggest little conviction in a sustained rebound

** Bruised bluechips, many of which are still down more than 50% YTD, among the best performers on the MSCI Asia Ex Japan index

** Great Wall Motor jumps 15 pct, Noble Group up 3.9 pct, HTC Corp advances 9.9 pct

** Tata Steel up 6.6 pct, Hindalco up 2.5 pct, while AirAsia jumps 7.6 pct

** HK exchange turnover, one barometer of regional investor appetite for equities, just made it past the $10 bln mark and was 13 pct below the past months average. A-share volumes remained sluggish despite the late-day bounce on indices

** Another set of weak macro data from China which showed imports slumping does little to improve fundamental backdrop

** Earnings growth for 2015 for Asia ex-Japan companies now expected to be the less than 6 pct, the worst in 5 years. Chart: link.reuters.com/vev55w

** MSCI Asia ex-Japan down nearly 27 percent from April highs (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)