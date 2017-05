** Mahindra and Mahindra gains 3.8 pct while car designer Pininfarina shares were suspended from trading after rising 10.6 percent to 4.54 euros by 0709 GMT

** Mahindra close to an agreement to purchase Pininfarina- media reports

** Pininfarina, famous for designing Ferraris, was not immediately available for comment

** A Mahindra group spokesman did not immediately offer comments