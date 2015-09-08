BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
Sept 8 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd
* Says it and partner plan to set up industry buyout fund worth 2 billion yuan ($314.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1itQGSy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3657 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: