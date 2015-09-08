Sept 8 Orient Group Inc

* Says unit plans to acquire 37.5 percent stake in property firm for 1.86 billion yuan ($292.19 million)

* Says plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NYXswB ; bit.ly/1IVKN5K

