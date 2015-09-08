BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Orient Group Inc
* Says unit plans to acquire 37.5 percent stake in property firm for 1.86 billion yuan ($292.19 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NYXswB ; bit.ly/1IVKN5K
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3657 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: