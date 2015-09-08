UPDATE 1-Nigeria's central bank releases $81.2 mln for dollar requests
LAGOS, May 8 Nigeria's central bank said it released $81.2 mln for dollar requests on Monday in a continuing drive to improve liquidity.
Sept 8 Tande Co Ltd
* Says unit and partner acquire a land site for 266 million yuan ($41.79 million) for property development in Suzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PYPYaq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3657 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, May 8 Hedge fund investor Keith Meister of Corvex Management LP on Monday kicked off the year's most prominent investment conference by laying out the case for CenturyLink Inc shares, which he believes have an upside of 43 percent. Fine Capital Partners founder Debra Fine said she sees the fair value of DHX Media's shares at C$20 to C$30 and the company's EBITDA more than doubling in four years because children’s content is valuable and in demand. She said that the