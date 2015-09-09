US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Sept: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Sept: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises IPO-CODE.BO (India) - $176 mln IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes Bank
** Dec: Amata VN IPO-AMATAV.BK (Thailand) - $140 mln SET IPO; OSK, SCB
** Shenwan Hongyuan applies for 14 bln yuan ($2.20 bln)) A-share placement
** Indiabulls Housing Finance launches $600 mln QIP (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
