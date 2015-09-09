** MSCI Asia Ex Japan index gains 2.8 pct; heads towards its biggest single day gain in nearly two weeks

** Taiwan and Korea's technology shares, China's financial stocks aid the most amid positive global shares

** Korea and Taiwan have the cheapest tech stock in the region - StarMine

** Select tech stocks valuations recently came close to lows seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011

** Taiwan's electronics subindex up 4 pct; Taiwan Semiconductor up 4.5 pct, Mediatek up 9.6 pct, Hon Hai Precision rises 3 pct

** Korea's Samsung Electronics gains 1.2 pct while SK Hynix up 3.5 pct

** ICBC up 4.7 pct, Bank of China rises 5.9 pct, China Life gains 3.6 pct while Ping An up 3.4 pct

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)