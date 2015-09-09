US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
** MSCI Asia Ex Japan index gains 2.8 pct; heads towards its biggest single day gain in nearly two weeks
** Taiwan and Korea's technology shares, China's financial stocks aid the most amid positive global shares
** Korea and Taiwan have the cheapest tech stock in the region - StarMine
** Select tech stocks valuations recently came close to lows seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011
** Taiwan's electronics subindex up 4 pct; Taiwan Semiconductor up 4.5 pct, Mediatek up 9.6 pct, Hon Hai Precision rises 3 pct
** Korea's Samsung Electronics gains 1.2 pct while SK Hynix up 3.5 pct
** ICBC up 4.7 pct, Bank of China rises 5.9 pct, China Life gains 3.6 pct while Ping An up 3.4 pct
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)