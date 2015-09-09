** Shares in Infosys rise 3.85 pct

** heads towards biggest single-day percentage gain since Aug 12

** U.S. Labor Department clears Infosys of any wrongdoing, closes investigation into immigration case

** American technology workers at Southern California Edison complained their jobs were wrongfully outsourced to foreigners working on H-1B visas

** Infosys says has fully co-operated with U.S. Department of Labor, complied with U.S. immigration laws

** Employment visas are a politically charged topic in the United States, especially those related to Indian IT services companies that are seen as taking jobs away from Americans.