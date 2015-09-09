** Asia Pacific has seen cut of 0.7 pct in 2015 earning estimates compared to 2.2 pct cut over last 90 days - StarMine

** Asia ex Japan has seen downgrade of 0.8 pct on average per month in first half of 2015, as per Credit Suisse data

** Slowing rate of earnings downgrades, coupled with MSCI Asia Ex Japan index P/B of 1.27x and foreign investor capitulation supports call to "buy the dips" in Asia, Credit Suisse analysts Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say

** Historical falls also suggest Asia ex Japan is might be close to bottom amid expected rate hike by Fed in Sept.

** Korea stands out with no earning downgrades in last two weeks compared to 6 pct cut over 90 days

** Also, HK, Korea, Taiwan large and midcap stocks are the cheapest on 1 year forward earnings with Korea trading even below book value

** Korean stock which saw earning upgrades in last two weeks include SK Holdings, Cosmax, Lotte Chilsung, E-Mart, Hanwha Chemical

** MSCI Korea up 3.7 pct compared to MSCI Asia Ex Japan index gains of 3.3 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)