** India's Ashok Leyland rises as much as 6.8 pct on value buying

** Shares of commercial vehicle manufacturer had fallen more than 17 percent from their peak in August, against a 15 pct fall in the Nifty

** Company has been consistently reporting better monthly auto sales numbers in comparison to its peers

** Ashok Leyland's total sales so far this fiscal up 40 pct, while Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales down 5 pct (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)