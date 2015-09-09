Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** India's Ashok Leyland rises as much as 6.8 pct on value buying
** Shares of commercial vehicle manufacturer had fallen more than 17 percent from their peak in August, against a 15 pct fall in the Nifty
** Company has been consistently reporting better monthly auto sales numbers in comparison to its peers
** Ashok Leyland's total sales so far this fiscal up 40 pct, while Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales down 5 pct (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12