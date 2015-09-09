Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** Reliance Communication surges 15 pct; heads towards its biggest daily gain since July 2011
** India approves telecom spectrum trading
** Analysts say spectrum trading approval will pave way for company's 850 mhz spectrum to be sold to Reliance Industries telecom unit, Reliance Jio
** A Reliance Communication spokesman did not immediately offer comments
** A Reliance Jio spokesman was not immediately available for comment
** Spectrum trading approval also opens up additional source of revenues for other telecom companies
** Idea Cellular gains 5 pct, Bharti Airtel up 3.2 pct while Tata Comm up 5.1 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds.