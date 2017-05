** Vedanta and Cairn India fall after S&P puts parent Vedanta Resources on "credit watch negative"

** S&P cited in part uncertainty behind the proposed merger between Vedanta and Cairn India

** Vedanta made a $2.3 bln offer in June to buy out minority shareholders in cash-rich Cairn India

** Vedanta shares down 3.6 pct, Cairn India down 2.5 pct

** The ratings agency has Vedanta Resources rated as 'BB-minus'