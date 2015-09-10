** Asian companies with revenue exposure or investment plans in Brazil fall after S&P downgraded the country to junk rating citing mounting political problems that have muddled economic policy

** These problems, S&P said, have been weighing on the government's "ability and willingness" to submit a 2016 budget consistent with the significant policy fixes Rousseff promised after she won re-election last year

** Moody's Investors Service also downgraded Brazil less than a month ago to the brink of junk

** Singapore's Sembcorp Industries falls 3.7 pct, Global Logistic Properties down 1.9 pct while Sembcorp Marine falls 2.9 pct

** China's Citic Heavy Industries falls 3 pct, China's TCL Corp down 2 pct and Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic falls 1.4 pct

** Bank of Communications Co which bought around 80 pct of Brazilian lender Banco BBM SA also on watch

** In India, Videocon Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp which have heavy investments in Brazil's oil and gas sector fall 2 pct each

** Indian companies which made acquisitions in Brazil also edge lower. Shree Renuka Sugars falls 1 pct, UPL down 3.6 pct while Lupin falls 1.5 pct

** South Korea's LG Electronics down 0.6 pct while Samsung Electronics, which said in Jan. it would acquire Brazil's Simpress falls 1.3 pct.

** Australia's Karoon Gas falls 7.7 pct, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision down 1.2 pct while Indofood Suskes Makmur falls 0.3 pct