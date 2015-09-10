** MSCI Asia Ex Japan falls 1.4 pct after rallying 3.2 pct on Wednesday

** China's banks and oil explorers contribute the most to declines

** China's consumer inflation in August edged up more than expected, but producer prices fell for the 42nd straight month in the latest sign that deflation remains a significant risk for the world's second-largest economy

** ICBC down 2 pct, Bank of China falls 1.9 pct China Construction Bank down 2.2 pct, BOC Hong Kong falls 4.3 pct

** China's economic slowdown is raising worries over bad debts which are already eating into lenders' profitability

** China's big four banks reported little or no growth in pre-tax profit in the first half I

** Oil explorers fall tracking lower oil prices as Asia's leading economies slow further

** CNOOC falls 5.3 pct, Petrochina down 5 pct, Sinopec Corp falls 1.9 pct while India's Reliance is 1.4 pct lower

** Taiwan Semiconductor is also down 1.6 pct after its August sales fell 3.2 pct on year

** Asian companies with exposure to Brazil and Apple suppliers also slide

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)