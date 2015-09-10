Wal-Mart files patent for Amazon Dash rival
May 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.
** UK grocer Wm Morrison falls back after good gains in the previous session, down 3 pct after 35 pct slump in H1 profit
** H1 sales -5.1% v -3.8% cons flagged by broker in pre-market
** Co, which has been engaged in a price war with rivals to stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl, says its turnaround plan will take time
** Morrison 2rd-top faller on FTSE 100 and 4th top loser on Stoxx 600 ; peers also weaken, with Sainsbury down 1.2 pct & Tesco 1.4 pct lower
** Morrison rose 3.5% on Wednesday when it said it was selling its loss-making convenience stores to focus on supermarkets (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.
LONDON, May 4 The board of Reckitt Benckiser survived a protest on Thursday that saw nearly 15 percent of shares voted against the reelection of its chairman and nearly 31 percent against the former head of its audit committee.