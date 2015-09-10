British stocks lag Europe as miners, retailer Next sink
* Oil group Shell pares gains as crude slumps (Adds details, closing prices)
** BHP Billiton shares sink c.5 pct as it trades ex-dividend
** The world's biggest miner is determined to pay a final dividend of 62 cents/shr on Sept. 29
** Other miners slip after three-day rally, with Glencore down 2.7 pct, Randgold down 0.2 pct, Anglo falls 0.3 pct
** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources Index falls 1 pct
** Miners have borne the brunt of slowing Chinese growth (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil group Shell pares gains as crude slumps (Adds details, closing prices)
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)