BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* American homes 4 rent reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Sept 10 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up property development unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($15.68 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IZsP2f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* American homes 4 rent reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Southside Bancshares, Inc. Increases the cash dividend and declares cash dividend and stock dividend