BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
Sept 10 GEM Co Ltd
* Says signs energy and solar power related project with BYD
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LYHKOJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
NEW YORK, May 4 Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc, calling on the company to search for a new chief executive, according to a release seen by Reuters on Thursday.