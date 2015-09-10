BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
Sept 10 Sailun Jinyu Group Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 900 million yuan ($141.13 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nrclb3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.