Sept 10 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 752 million yuan ($117.92 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, shares to resume trading on Sept 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MduGrQ; bit.ly/1gbfSLQ

