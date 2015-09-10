BRIEF-Entravision Communications Q1 revenue $57.5 million
* Entravision Communications Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
(Refiles to add link)
Sept 10 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 752 million yuan ($117.92 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, shares to resume trading on Sept 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MduGrQ; bit.ly/1gbfSLQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Entravision Communications Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Live Nation Entertainment reports first quarter 2017 financial results