Sept 10 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 676 million yuan ($106.01 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says trading of shares to resume on Sept 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JWMH7R; bit.ly/1iz7aZJ

