BRIEF-Entravision Communications Q1 revenue $57.5 million
* Entravision Communications Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
Sept 10 China National Software & Service Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 151.2 million yuan ($23.71 million) in communication technology firm for 32.4 percent stake
* Says trading of shares to resume on Sept 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NjNapa; bit.ly/1JYq6Kl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Live Nation Entertainment reports first quarter 2017 financial results