BRIEF-Dynegy announces 2017 first quarter results
* Says full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range remains unchanged at $1,200-1,400 million
Sept 10 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 407 million yuan ($63.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JYsbG4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range remains unchanged at $1,200-1,400 million
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Further company coverage: