Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Sept: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML,
MS
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250
mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Sept: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO.
GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA,
DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI
Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC,
HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises IPO-CODE.BO (India) - $176
mln IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes
Bank
** Dec: Amata VN IPO-AMATAV.BK (Thailand) - $140 mln SET
IPO; OSK, SCB
** Triple listings for Japan Post behemoths seek to raise
$11.5 bln
** Fosun International plans $1.51 bln rights issue
** HNA Investment applies for Rmb12 bln
placement
