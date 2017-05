** Greenearth Energy Ltd's shares rise 2.7 pct to the highest since Aug 17

** The renewable energy company said on Thursday its unit Vivid Industrial appointed a distributor in Malaysia for its lighting products

** Acention Technologies appointed initially for 12 months in Malaysia, with a potential for extension to Singapore, Indonesia and India, it said

** Stock was down 8.8 pct this year as of Thursday's close