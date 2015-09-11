** SKS Microfinance gains 3.5 pct, Dewan Housing Finance gains 3.1 pct

** RBI will issue small bank licences in the next few days, a PTI report published on the Economic Times website, quoted deputy governor S S Mundra as saying (bit.ly/1LngHdn)

** Small finance banks are aimed at lending to "unserved and underserved sections including small business units", the Reserve Bank of India said. (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)