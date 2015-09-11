BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
(Adds company forecast) Sept 11 (Reuters)- Gumi Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Jul 31, 2015 Jul 31, 2014 Oct 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.87 7.11 10.67
(-17.4 pct) (-23.8 pct) Operating loss 532 mln 826 mln loss 1.73 Recurring loss 495 mln 776 mln loss 1.80 Net loss 626 mln 299 mln EPS loss 21.40 yen 14.12 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Gumi Inc. . To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3903.T
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds