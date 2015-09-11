Sep 11 (Reuters)
Tokyu Reit, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 7.13 7.54 7.25 7.18
(-5.4 pct ) (+3.3 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (-0.9 pct )
Operating 3.08 3.38 3.09 3.06
(-8.9 pct ) (+4.9 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (-0.7 pct )
Recurring 2.40 2.66 2.41 2.41
(-9.9 pct ) (+8.1 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (-0.0 pct )
Net 2.40 2.66 2.41 2.40
(-9.9 pct ) (+8.1 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (-0.0 pct )
EPS 2,450 yen 2,721 yen 2,460 yen 2,459 yen
Div 2,451 yen 2,586 yen 2,460 yen 2,460 yen
