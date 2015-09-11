Sept 11 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says receives warning letter from FDA over insufficient data on 29 of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)

* Says FDA halts import of 15 api to the U.S. market

* Says import suspension to reduce sales in Sept-Dec by 72.4 million yuan ($11.36 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nt3oOv

