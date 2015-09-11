** MSCI Asia Ex Japan down 0.1 pct

** Indonesia's Astra Agro Lesta up 9.1 pct, P Gas Negara gains 8.1 pct and Indocement up 4.7 pct on tailwind of govt's stimulus

** Indonesian government announced first instalment of stimulus package which include streamlining dozens of trade, industry regulations

** The three main objectives of the policies in the package are to improve industrial competitiveness, accelerate strategic projects and push investment in the property sector - Citi

** Simplifications may also help to counter any perceptions of nationalism and protectionism, analysts say

** Defensive stocks are gain amid Fed related caution in Indonesia and India

** Korea's Hanmi Science gains 11 pct, CJ Corp up 8.1 pct while BGF Retail is up 5.3 pct

** In India, Infosys rose 1.2 pct, ITC gained 0.6 pct, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries advanced 0.5 pct

