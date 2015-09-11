** MSCI Asia Ex Japan down 0.1 pct
** Indonesia's Astra Agro Lesta up 9.1 pct, P Gas
Negara gains 8.1 pct and Indocement up 4.7
pct on tailwind of govt's stimulus
** Indonesian government announced first instalment of
stimulus package which include streamlining dozens of trade,
industry regulations
** The three main objectives of the policies in the package
are to improve industrial competitiveness, accelerate strategic
projects and push investment in the property sector - Citi
** Simplifications may also help to counter any perceptions
of nationalism and protectionism, analysts say
** Defensive stocks are gain amid Fed related caution in
Indonesia and India
** Korea's Hanmi Science gains 11 pct, CJ Corp
up 8.1 pct while BGF Retail is up 5.3
pct
** In India, Infosys rose 1.2 pct, ITC
gained 0.6 pct, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
advanced 0.5 pct
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)