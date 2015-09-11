BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 11 Guangdong Alpha Animation And Culture Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to invest 120 million yuan ($18.83 million) in a technology firm
* Says to boost Hong Kong unit's captal by $50.32 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q5TP5E; bit.ly/1Mg305A
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason