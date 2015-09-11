** India's Amtek Auto share surge as much as 80
pct; heading towards its biggest single day gain ever
** Stock had slumped massively in last few weeks due to
debt, solvency worries and exclusion from derivatives segment
** Company's managing director John Flintham told news
channel ET Now that company may look to sell stakes in overseas
business to pare debt
** He added that promoters will continue to support the
business and will pump in money if required
** "Accounts with all banks are in standard position. There
is no question of defaulting on our commitments to banks," John
Flintham said
** He later told in an interview to Bloomberg TV India that
company will resolve the bond issue in a few weeks
