** India's Amtek Auto share surge as much as 80 pct; heading towards its biggest single day gain ever

** Stock had slumped massively in last few weeks due to debt, solvency worries and exclusion from derivatives segment

** Company's managing director John Flintham told news channel ET Now that company may look to sell stakes in overseas business to pare debt

** He added that promoters will continue to support the business and will pump in money if required

** "Accounts with all banks are in standard position. There is no question of defaulting on our commitments to banks," John Flintham said

** He later told in an interview to Bloomberg TV India that company will resolve the bond issue in a few weeks (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)