Sept 11 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up finance firm with registered capital at 1 billion yuan ($156.90 million)

* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan debentures

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nti3cA

($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi)