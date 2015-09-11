BRIEF-Huatian Hotel Group says Xia Jianchun resigns from CFO
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason
Sept 11 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up finance firm with registered capital at 1 billion yuan ($156.90 million)
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan debentures
* Board approved repurchase of SSI shares; allocated 200 million pesos for buy-back program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: