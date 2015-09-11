Sept 11 Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($188.28 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says proceeds to be used to acquire AITS U.S., Air International Thermal (Luxembourg) and Air International Thermal (Belgium)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gexIxq; bit.ly/1O5llTj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)