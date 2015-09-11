BRIEF-Huatian Hotel Group says Xia Jianchun resigns from CFO
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason
Sept 11 Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($188.28 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says proceeds to be used to acquire AITS U.S., Air International Thermal (Luxembourg) and Air International Thermal (Belgium)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gexIxq; bit.ly/1O5llTj
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Board approved repurchase of SSI shares; allocated 200 million pesos for buy-back program