BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Beijing BDStar Navigation Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.68 billion yuan ($263.59 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Sept 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NlGqau
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds