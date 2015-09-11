Sept 11 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd

* Says revises share issue plan to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan ($439.32 million) from 3.2 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OibfO1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)