** Deutsche Bank cuts India's BSE index target to 28,000 from 31,000 earlier citing concerns over global growth

** Says combination of commodity deflation, sharp compression in global trade, deep EM currency depreciation and dollarization of EM debt has raised the risks of an EM contagion

** Adds cross border loans and debt securities to EM at $5.7 trln could lead to fast paced tightening of credit

** Says India looks relatively better due to government reforms and low levels of external debt relative to nominal GDP

** Adds long USD proxies, urban consumption, public investments and utilities

** Preferred picks include Tech Mahindra, TCS Infosys, Nestle India, Godrej Consumer, Zee Entertainment

** Also likes IRB Infra, Shree Cement Cummins India, JSW Energy, NTPC

** Macquarie, Barclays and Ambit had slashed India's targets earlier citing delay in earnings recovery (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)