BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Deutsche Bank cuts India's BSE index target to 28,000 from 31,000 earlier citing concerns over global growth
** Says combination of commodity deflation, sharp compression in global trade, deep EM currency depreciation and dollarization of EM debt has raised the risks of an EM contagion
** Adds cross border loans and debt securities to EM at $5.7 trln could lead to fast paced tightening of credit
** Says India looks relatively better due to government reforms and low levels of external debt relative to nominal GDP
** Adds long USD proxies, urban consumption, public investments and utilities
** Preferred picks include Tech Mahindra, TCS Infosys, Nestle India, Godrej Consumer, Zee Entertainment
** Also likes IRB Infra, Shree Cement Cummins India, JSW Energy, NTPC
** Macquarie, Barclays and Ambit had slashed India's targets earlier citing delay in earnings recovery (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday