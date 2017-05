** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares up 1 pct

** Traders cite optimism tied to launch of Keveyis drug in the U.S. market by unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

** Credit Suisse says Keveyis launch could "conservatively" add $100 million to Taro's net sales in FY2017 in a note on Monday

** Raises Taro's FY2017 EPS estimates and target price by 10 percent as a result

** Keveyis could add $1 bln net present value to Sun's unit Taro, Ambit said in August when U.S. FDA approved the drug

** Keveyis treats periodic paralysis

** India's Sun Pharma holds 69 pct in Taro (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)