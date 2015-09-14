Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Sept: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML,
MS
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250
mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Sept: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO.
GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA,
DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI
Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC,
HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** Nov: Star Petroleum Refining (Thailand) - $692 mln SET
IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam
Commercial Bank
** Dec: Amata VN IPO-AMATAV.BK (Thailand) - $140 mln SET
IPO; OSK, SCB
** HK Airlines delays listing plan
** India's Indigo, Coffee Day target October IPOs
** Dongxu Optoelectronic gets approval for 8 bln
yuan placement
