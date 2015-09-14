** Kesoram Industries shares rise as much as 13.6
percent; stock builds on Friday's gains of 6.8 pct, fifth
straight session of gains
** Co sells tyre manufacturing unit in northern India for 22
bln rupees ($331.46 million) to JK Tyre & Industries
** Kesoram has struggled with margins for the business, MRF
, Apollo Tyres, CEAT, JK Tyre
enjoy better margins: analyst
** Company has a net debt of 48.32 bln rupees in 2014 -
Eikon data
** Deal beneficial for Kesoram, will take loss making
business out of the co, will help reduce debt: analyst
** Kesoram will be left with loss-making Orissa tyre plant;
might see cement assets transferred to other Birla companies in
the group: analyst
** JK Tyre shares down 0.6 pct
