** Kesoram Industries shares rise as much as 13.6 percent; stock builds on Friday's gains of 6.8 pct, fifth straight session of gains

** Co sells tyre manufacturing unit in northern India for 22 bln rupees ($331.46 million) to JK Tyre & Industries

** Kesoram has struggled with margins for the business, MRF , Apollo Tyres, CEAT, JK Tyre enjoy better margins: analyst

** Company has a net debt of 48.32 bln rupees in 2014 - Eikon data

** Deal beneficial for Kesoram, will take loss making business out of the co, will help reduce debt: analyst

** Kesoram will be left with loss-making Orissa tyre plant; might see cement assets transferred to other Birla companies in the group: analyst

** JK Tyre shares down 0.6 pct