BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
** Just Dial shares rise 13 pct; heads towards biggest single day gain since Jan 29, 2014
** Launches Android app on Google Play Store
** Says has submitted its new iOS App to Apple App Store and is expected to go live shortly
** Says 'Search Plus' app one-stop online solution for information retrieval, search and online transactions
** Search Plus launch positive catalyst for the stock; would help co garner incremental revenues from non monetised vendors in the medium term: analyst (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago