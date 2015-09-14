** Just Dial shares rise 13 pct; heads towards biggest single day gain since Jan 29, 2014

** Launches Android app on Google Play Store

** Says has submitted its new iOS App to Apple App Store and is expected to go live shortly

** Says 'Search Plus' app one-stop online solution for information retrieval, search and online transactions

** Search Plus launch positive catalyst for the stock; would help co garner incremental revenues from non monetised vendors in the medium term: analyst (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)