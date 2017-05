** MSCI Asia Ex Japan up 0.2 pct; Malaysian shares jump on govt' stimulus while Samsung group's shares rally on value buying

** Malaysian government will inject 20 bln ringgit ($4.6 bln) into a state equity investment firm to shore up stock market, Prime Minister Najib Razak says

** Tenaga Nasional jumps 7.5 pct, Sime Darby up 8.8 pct while DIGI.Com gains 4.9 pct while Genting Malaysia up 4.8 pct

** Samsung Electronics up 0.8 pct, Samsung Fire & Marine up 4.9 pct, Samsung SDS up 3.7 pct, Samsung Life up 2.3 pct

** Samsung Electronics, down 15.3 pct YTD, is trading at 0.93x of its book value, levels last seen during troughs of global financial crisis of 2008 and European Sovereign debt crisis of 2011 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)