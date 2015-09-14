BRIEF-RBS says completed pricing of $3 billion senior notes
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
Sept 14 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Aug accumulated premium income at 142.85 billion yuan ($22.43 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KNaf55
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3678 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
* Says it plans to issue shares and pay cash of 391,543,580 yuan, to buy wholesale market and cold chain logistics center for 1.19 billion yuan