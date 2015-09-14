BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd
* Says plans to issue 460 million yuan ($72.25 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ipfonp
($1 = 6.3671 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities