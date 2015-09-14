Sept 14 Shanghai Shenda Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire PFI Holdings LLC for about $36.3 million

* Says plans to sell 35 percent stake in a development firm for no lower than 184.1 million yuan ($28.92 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UQw0QS; bit.ly/1FHv6iH

