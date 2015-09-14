BRIEF-RBS says completed pricing of $3 billion senior notes
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
Sept 14 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says Alibaba's Ant Financial to invest in Cathay's property insurance unit in China
* Says Ant Financial to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($188.5 million) in its China property insurance unit as strategic investor
* Says Ant Financial to hold 60 percent of its China property insurance unit after investment
* Ant Financial is the finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. It runs China's most popular online payment platform, Alipay(1 US dollar = 6.3664 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Faith Hung)
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
* Says it plans to issue shares and pay cash of 391,543,580 yuan, to buy wholesale market and cold chain logistics center for 1.19 billion yuan