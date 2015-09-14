UPDATE 2-Apple supplier AAC Technologies denies allegations of "dubious accounting"
* Gotham City Research says AAC has overstated profits since 2014
Sept 14 Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($157.07 million) in share private placement to fund projects, boost working capital
* Says its shares to resume trade on Sept 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FHIMu0; bit.ly/1NyRH94
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3664 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Gotham City Research says AAC has overstated profits since 2014
* April ffb production was 13,763 mt; April crude palm oil production was 6,849 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r4FkcX) Further company coverage: